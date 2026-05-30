Rescuers free four men who remained trapped in a flooded Laos cave, search for two still missing

BANGKOK: Rescue workers in Laos said Saturday they have safely evacuated four remaining villagers trapped in a flooded cave for 10 days, a day after another one was successfully extracted.

Lao and Thai rescue groups posted about the successful operation on social media, along with photos of the men lying on stretchers, wearing oxygen masks and being wrapped in foil blankets.

The villagers had reportedly entered the cave last week to look for valuable minerals before being trapped by flash flooding that blocked their way out. One other villager escaped in time and alerted the authorities to the seven left behind. Two people remain unlocated.

According to rescuers, it took about 30 minutes to evacuate the first survivor from the cave on Friday. Videos showed the moment he emerged from the water alongside a diver, catching his breath before struggling to crawl through a narrow, flooded passage and rising unsteadily to his feet. As rescuers helped him away from the tunnel, one could be heard warning others to be careful because his hands were injured. He was then wrapped in a foil blanket and helped into a seated position.

Another video showed the man getting out from the cave’s entrance with a lamp strapped to his forehead. He was walking unsteadily with the assistance of two men, who handed him over to other team members amid a waiting crowd.