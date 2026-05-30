Truck accident kills 18 in Afghanistan

JALALABAD: A truck overturned in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, killing 18 people on board including 10 children, a provincial official told AFP.

Deadly traffic crashes are common in Afghanistan, due in part to poor roads after decades of conflict, dangerous driving and a lack of regulation.

The vehicle was carrying Afghan families returning from Pakistan, where they had been living, according to Abdul Malik Niazay, spokesperson for the governor of Laghman province.

"Eighteen people (have died), including 10 children, five women and three men. In addition, 29 people have been injured," the spokesperson said.

The accident happened on the road between Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan and capital Kabul.