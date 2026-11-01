Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking to block certification of Alaska Senate race if GOP incumbent loses

JUNEAU: A federal judge on Sunday dismissed a Justice Department lawsuit seeking to block certification of Alaska's US Senate race if Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan loses.

Sullivan, an ally of President Donald Trump, faces Democratic former US Rep. Mary Peltola in one of the country's most closely watched races, with Senate control at stake. Tuesday's ranked-choice election also includes two candidates who have done little campaigning, one of whom shares the incumbent's name.

The lawsuit, filed less than two weeks before the election and with early voting underway, called for an investigation into whether votes for retired teacher Dan J. Sullivan were intended for the senator. The state said the case lacked merit and argued there would be no way to determine that without violating voter privacy.

US District Court Judge Sharon Gleason wrote in the order that the relief the United States seeks is "infeasible" because many voters have already cast their ballots. She said the cast ballots have been mixed together to the point where they cannot be matched to specific voters.

"More fundamentally, the United States provides no workable plan as to how it proposes to segregate ballots cast for Daniel J. Sullivan on Election Day and then conduct a court-ordered unspecified "investigation" of those ballots in a manner that would preserve voter secrecy," she wrote.

Attorneys for the state, Peltola's campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee argued that the case lacked any legal basis and amounted to interference. The senator and his allies, including Trump, for months have portrayed Dan J. Sullivan as a sham candidate intent on confusing voters and helping Peltola.