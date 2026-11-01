Sri Lanka's war widows and the long search for the missing

Seated outside a church, Saradhadevi Thadcanamoorty recites four handwritten pages of names -- 124 husbands, fathers and brothers who vanished during Sri Lanka's civil war.

The Tamil woman, in her 60s, then picked up a placard and with three others started a "march for justice" in the busy eastern city of Batticaloa -- their 1,604th consecutive day of protest.

From 1983 to 2009, Sri Lanka was ravaged by war between government forces representing the Sinhalese majority and Tamil separatist rebels, members of a largely Hindu minority.

Over 100,000 people were killed, including many civilians, according to UN estimates.

Tens of thousands also disappeared, or were abducted, tortured or killed by security forces or the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

More than 15 years after the war ended, the fate of most remains unknown.

Complaints, court appeals, protests, international pressure and repeated government promises have brought little progress.

'Never seen again'

Thadcanamoorty's story reflects the horrors of the war and the families' long search for answers.

In July 1992, her husband Nallathambi, 34, was found dead in his field, shot in the head.

Witnesses said a soldier had killed him. His wife immediately reported the soldier to the police.

"They told me, 'If you say your husband was killed by a soldier, they will never give him back to you'," she said.

"So I ended up filing a complaint against an unknown person. I recovered his body, received compensation of 50,000 rupees ($151, at current rates), and the investigation stopped."

In January 2000, her son Navaneethan, 19, disappeared. She believes Tamil rebels abducted him to force him into their ranks.

"I never saw him again," she said. "In 2016, I filed a request for information with the authorities. They replied that his fate was unknown. All I was given was a certificate of disappearance -- not the truth."