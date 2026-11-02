Bomb attack in western Colombia kills four: Governor

A truck laden with explosives detonated in western Colombia on Sunday, killing four people including a two-month-old baby, local officials said.

The bomb attack occurred near a military base in the town of Planadas, in the south of the Andean Tolima department.

Authorities said the explosion damaged a hospital and several homes.

"With deep sorrow, I report that the attack in Planadas has left a preliminary toll of four people deceased, including a baby girl of only two months old," Tolima Governor Adriana Magali Matiz wrote on X.

Footage from the scene showed a woman screaming as a man pulled a small body from the rubble.