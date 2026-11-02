INTERVIEW | Bahrain sees no mass investor exit despite regional conflict: EDB chief Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif

Bahrain has not witnessed a mass withdrawal of investors following the regional conflict, although some companies have delayed investment decisions as they assess the situation, Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development and chief executive of the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB), said.

Speaking during a media interaction at the fourth edition of Gateway Gulf 2026, Alkhulaif said investors continue to show confidence in Bahrain’s underlying investment proposition, while recent regional developments have accelerated the Kingdom’s focus on logistics, food security, medicine supply chains and emerging technologies.

She said the government has been maintaining transparency with investors and working to strengthen Bahrain’s position as a gateway to the wider Gulf market.