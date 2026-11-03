Collins Dictionary chooses 'mogging' as its 2026 word of the year

LONDON: Collins Dictionary has named "mogging” — a slang word meaning to outshine someone or something — as its word of the year.

Dictionary experts said Tuesday that the word, most often used by young people “in a playful and ironic way when someone is upstaged," has entered mainstream language and saw a 210% increase in usage in 2026.

Other new and notable entries include “firewaves," defined as a series of urban wildfires in a short space of time, and “P(doom),” an estimation of the probability that artificial intelligence will bring about the collapse of human civilization.