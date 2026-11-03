Flights across Europe face disruption after false bomb threats

BERLIN: Several flights across Europe received alleged bomb threats Tuesday that ultimately turned out to be hoaxes but prompted searches, diversions and, in one case, an escort by the Italian Air Force until landing, officials said.

The impacted airlines included Polish airline LOT, Scandinavian Airlines, Wizz Air and Ryanair. No one was injured.

A day earlier, a plane headed for Bulgaria was diverted to Hungary after receiving a similar bomb threat while in the air.

Italy

A Ryanair flight from Lisbon landed in Rome's Fiumicino airport Tuesday morning after receipt of an email reporting a bomb was on board, according to information provided by a Fiumicino official with knowledge of the events.

Police bomb disposal experts carried out security checks of passengers, crew and baggage and found no explosives.

Another email reported a bomb on another Ryanair flight to Rome, bound from Dublin.

Italy's air force escorted that plane to Fiumicino and the same ground security procedures were carried out, with no explosives found, the official said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly.