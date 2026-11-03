India-Russia friendship has stood test of time, cannot be altered by external forces: Russian diplomat

India-Russia relations have stood the test of time and cannot be altered by external forces despite changing global geopolitical dynamics, a Russian diplomat said on Monday, stressing that the ties are rooted in centuries of people-to-people contacts.

Russian Embassy spokesperson Petr Sizov made the remarks during a Russian cultural event at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi.

“We are friends, and our friendship can't be, you know, changed by somebody else,” Sizov told PTI.

He said the relationship extended beyond decades of diplomatic engagement, citing the correspondence between Mahatma Gandhi and Russian writer Leo Tolstoy as an example of the historical links between the two countries. Gandhi considered Tolstoy a teacher, and the two exchanged letters despite never meeting in person, he said.

Sizov also highlighted the popularity of Indian cinema in Russia and Russian ballet in India, noting that cultural exchanges have remained an integral part of bilateral ties.

Russia plans to organise a series of musical, artistic and other cultural programmes in India ahead of the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, he said.

Diana Alipova, wife of Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov, emphasised the role of cultural diplomacy in strengthening ties beyond official government engagement.

“Cultural relationship is important because culture goes to the public; you know, it's just like from one person to another person. It's not a governmental relationship, but it's a face-to-face relationship,” she told PTI.

She said Russia was working to familiarise younger Indians with its culture through live performances and collaborations with schools in Delhi to encourage participation in cultural programmes.

The event, organised as part of Russia Culture Days, featured the Joint Choir of the Holy Trinity-St Sergius Lavra and the Moscow Theological Academy, which performed Russian sacred choral music and traditional folk songs.

The programme was part of ongoing cultural exchanges aimed at strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries.

(With inputs from PTI)