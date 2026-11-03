Indian national killed after two small helicopters collide in Nepal's Solukhumbu

KATHMANDU: A 47-year-old Indian national, Vasanth Kumar Balaramaramadu, lost his life when two helicopters collided while landing at Pheriche in Ward 4 of Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality in Nepal's Solukhumbu district.

One other passenger is severely injured in the accident. The helicopters operated by Fishtail Air and Air Dynasty, collided at around 8.11am (local time), according to the District Police Office, Solukhumbu.

Police Inspector Mausam Tamang said the deceased was identified as Vasanth Kumar Balaramaramadu, an Indian national travelling aboard the Fishtail Air helicopter.

Shailesh Krishna Patel, a 49-year-old Indian origin resident of New Zealand who was also aboard the same helicopter, was injured in the collision.

He was airlifted to Mediciti Hospital in Kathmandu by a Prabhu Helicopter, Tamang said.

Nepalese pilots, Rabindra Prajapati of Fishtail Air and Prajwal KC of Dynasty Air, were also injured in the incident and have been taken to Kathmandu for further treatment.