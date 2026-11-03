Parents of 1-year-old fatally shot by police protest at Mississippi Attorney General's Office

JACKSON, Miss.: The parents of a 1-year-old boy who was shot and killed by a police officer in Mississippi led a protest Monday at the office of the state's attorney general, who ruled last month that the shooting was justified.

Cries of “our baby’s life mattered” echoed through the office's lobby as Kohen Wiley's parents and a small group of activists demanded to speak to Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch.

Marquell Bridges, an activist who has been working with Kohen’s parents, said they wanted Fitch to look Kohen’s parents in the eyes and tell them why the shooting was justified.

“These people work for us. We pay their salaries. We vote. We put them in office, and our people have to understand that we have the power,” he said.

They were met in the lobby by Fitch’s chief of staff, who said Fitch was not in the office. An email seeking comment was sent to the attorney general's office Monday.

Kohen Wiley was killed in June when a police officer in the small town of Senatobia, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Memphis, Tennessee, fired his gun into a moving vehicle while responding to a shoplifting call.

Body-worn cameras show Kohen’s mother, Vellesiya Wiley, holding Kohen as she and a friend run across the parking lot of a Senatobia Walmart and enter their vehicle. Wiley and the friend, who was driving, are Black.

Five officers approach the parked car with guns drawn. The car reverses away and crashes into a parked vehicle nearby as officers yell for it to stop.