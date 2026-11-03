Police dismantle housing crisis protest camp in Madrid

MADRID: Police have dismantled a protest tent camp in Madrid, authorities and activists said Tuesday, more than a month after it was set up in the centre of the Spanish capital to protest the country's housing crisis.

"The eviction of the Puerta del Sol camp took place without incident or episodes of violence," said sources from Madrid's city government, reporting that 334 people were removed and two arrested.

In a post on Telegram, protest organisers called it "a violent police operation" that left several people injured after being hit or as a result of tear gas.

The camp sprang up on September 26 following the police eviction of an 87-year-old pensioner from her lifelong Madrid home, after the real estate company that owned the apartment drastically raised the rent.