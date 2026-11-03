Supermarket freezers in several European countries hit by apparent cyberattacks

STOCKHOLM: Supermarkets in Sweden, Belgium, Luxembourg, Ireland and Estonia were hit Monday by problems with freezers and fridges that apparently were caused by cyberattacks, forcing some to dispose of ruined food.

The problems follow a case last month in which attackers remotely took control of refrigeration systems in hundreds of supermarkets and independent stores across France, sending temperatures soaring.

Gustaf Nilsson, a spokesperson for Sweden's ICA Group supermarket chain, told the TT news agency that “a limited number” of stores were affected overnight by an incident that affected refrigeration and freezing systems. He declined to give a specific number.

An ICA Kvantum store in Sjöbo, southern Sweden, said its fridges and freezers had been hacked and set to 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit). In a Facebook post, it said staff were discarding affected products.

The Coop chain said that six of its stores in central Sweden had problems with their fridges and freezers, TT reported, though it didn't immediately have details.

The Delhaize chain said that an “IT incident” had affected refrigeration systems in several dozen of its stores, mostly in Belgium but also a few in neighboring Luxembourg.