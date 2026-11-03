TN man killed as two choppers collide near Mt Everest base camp in Nepal

CHENNAI: Two helicopters collided on Tuesday while trying to land just below Mount Everest’s base camp, killing Vasanth Kumar (47) of Chennai and injuring three others at Pheriche village, which is located at an altitude of 4,200 metres (13,780 feet), in Nepal’s Solukhumbu district.

Vasanth’s fellow passenger Shailesh Krishna Patel from New Zealand and Nepalese pilots Rabindra Prajapati (Fishtail Air) and Prajwal KC (Air Dynasty), who were injured in the incident, were taken to Kathmandu for treatment. According to the Nepal police, Vasanth’s mortal remains were sent to Kathmandu for a postmortem.

The two helicopters collided around 8.11 am (local time). Vasanth’s chopper took off from Lukla Airport, the gateway to Mt Everest. The base camp trek lasts up to two weeks and goes from the only airstrip in the area at Lukla to base camp located at 5,300 metres (17,380 feet).

Anxiety gripped Vasanth’s house on Peramballu Street in Old Washermenpet as shocking visuals of the chopper crash flashed across news channels. The family had been tense ever since they saw the news, as they knew Vasanth was in Nepal for a trek. A visit from revenue department officials confirmed what they had been dreading.

The cries of Vasanth’s elderly father Balaramanadu (80), mother Parameshwari (74) and maternal grandparents from their first-floor house could be heard on the street as the family struggled to come to terms with the news of the death. Vasanth’s annual trip to India was just a month away. TN, centre in touch with Nepal govt to bring back body to Chennai

Roughly 12,000 km away in Canada, Vasanth’s wife, Anal Chauhan, and their 12-year-old son, Vivaan, were also left in shock.

“Vasanth spoke to his parents on Monday morning and said he would call them after returning to Canada because the mobile network in Nepal was poor. That was the last time he spoke to them,” Kishore Kumar, a family friend, told TNIE.