Bangladesh to increase garment sector pay after protests

DHAKA: Bangladesh's garment wage board agreed on Wednesday to raise minimum pay in the key export sector, but details remained scarce and it was unclear whether the deal would end five days of protests and clashes.

Tens of thousands of workers marched through industrial areas on Wednesday morning demanding higher wages, with some throwing bricks, torching police vehicles and erecting barricades, as police fired tear gas to disperse crowds.

Protests eased in the afternoon after an agreement was announced, but there was no immediate indication that workers would return to factories and restart production.

Many workers were still unsure what the announcement meant, union leader Kamrul Hasan of the Ekota Garments Sramik Federation said, adding that most "did not know" how the wage board worked and were asking on social media whether their pay had increased.

Mahmudul Hasan, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president, said workers should go back to work.

"The unrest should subside, as progress is evident now," Hasan told AFP. "We do not want our factories to remain closed, but we had no choice because of the unrest."

The South Asian nation of 170 million people is the world's second-biggest garment exporter behind China, making clothes for some of the world's best-known brands.

The dispute reflects longstanding tensions in an industry that employs more than four million people but has been dogged by complaints over pay, working conditions and labour rights.

The board, comprising representatives of employers and workers, was set up by the government on Sunday to negotiate a pay rise. It did not specify the size of the increase.