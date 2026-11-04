Israeli President accepts certified election results in a blow to Netanyahu's vote fraud claim

JERUSALEM: Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday accepted as legally binding the certified results from last week's parliamentary elections and said he would begin consultations with party representatives on the formation of a new government.

Herzog's acceptance of the results as valid dealt a blow to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's effort to discredit the vote in which his religious-nationalist bloc lost its majority in the Israeli parliament, or Knesset, while Arab-led parties made historic gains.

Netanyahu and his supporters have repeatedly made unsubstantiated claims that the Arab-led parties had "stolen" the election, possibly with foreign assistance.

The Israeli president is required now to sit down with various party leaders to determine who to name as prime minister-designate — a process that could potentially bring Netanyahu's opponents to power.

No fraud in Israel's election, commission says

Israel's election commission said earlier on Wednesday that after a thorough investigation of all parties' claims of fraud it had found "no evidence of irregularities that compromised the integrity of the election or affected its results."

Netanyahu's Likud party did not respond to a request for comment.

A separate investigation by the Shin Bet intelligence service, which is headed by David Zini, a Netanyahu appointee and loyalist, into allegations of foreign interference in the election is still ongoing.

In a private meeting Wednesday of the election committee's members, its head, Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg, read out an intelligence assessment from the Shin Bet saying the agency believed there had been a "widespread phenomenon involving the influx of substantial funds into Israel from foreign states," including from countries hostile toward Israel.

The Shin Bet provided no evidence to explain its assertion.