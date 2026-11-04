Rising Democratic star Jon Ossoff's reelection fuels presidential prospects

ATLANTA: Democrat Jon Ossoff's reelection Tuesday to the Senate in the southern state of Georgia will fuel speculation over a 2028 presidential run by one of the party's young rising stars.

While the 39-year-old has said that he has "zero interest in running for president," his victory in Georgia bolsters his status in the party two years before the next presidential vote.

NBC News and CBS News called the race in Ossoff's favor, as he fended off a challenge from Republican Mike Collins in a state that President Donald Trump won in 2024.

The victory does not mean the Democratic Party gained a seat in the 100-member Senate, but it was nevertheless good, early news for Democrats on a night that pointed increasingly to a wave of defeats for Republicans.

In a spirited appearance in Georgia's capital of Atlanta, Ossoff painted Democratic midterm election gains as a rebuke of "the depravity, corruption, and incompetence of the failed lame duck President Donald J. Trump."

"Tonight, we've struck a necessary and undeniable blow on behalf of justice and progress," he told a jubilant crowd.

Some of his supporters, including 26-year-old nurse Gracie Surface, told AFP that she hopes he runs for president.

"We need him. We need some young blood," she said after casting her vote in Atlanta.

Ossoff, whose rolled-up shirt sleeves and youthful vibe make him a natural media star, has already drawn comparisons to former president Barack Obama, who appeared on the campaign trail to support him.

Ossoff has also captured attention by homing in on alleged corruption in the Trump administration and mocking the Republican president's behavior.

His comments on Trump's loyal and omnipresent 35-year-old aide Natalie Harp, in particular, made headlines and drew Trump's ire over the summer.