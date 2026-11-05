Bus collides with truck in eastern Pakistan, killing at least 11 people.

MULTAN: A passenger bus collided with a truck in eastern Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least 11 people and injuring 33 others, police and rescue officials said.

The crash occurred in Pakpattan district in Punjab province, said Dr. Ahmad Raza, a hospital official.

Rescuers used cranes and other heavy machinery during a three-hour operation to free passengers trapped in the wreckage, police said. Authorities declared an emergency at the hospital and called in additional doctors and medical staff to treat the injured, Raza said.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed sorrow over the deaths in a statement, offered condolences to the victims' families, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Road crashes are common in Pakistan, where poor road conditions, inadequate enforcement of traffic laws and unsafe driving practices contribute to frequent collisions. Last month, a bus collided with a van in southwestern Balochistan province, killing at least 12 people and injuring about two dozen others.