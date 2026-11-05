Florida authorities say 2 dead at Tampa office complex, including gunman shot by security guard

TAMPA, Fla.: A gunman plowed a car into a courtyard on Citibank's sprawling Tampa business campus on Wednesday and opened fire with a rifle, killing a woman before a security guard fatally shot him, authorities said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office did not give a motive for the shooting or say whether the gunman and his lone victim knew each other.

The attack sent workers scrambling as the suspect crashed his car among outdoor tables where people were eating lunch, then started shooting, said Chief Deputy Frank Losat of the sheriff’s office. He said 3,200 people were on the campus at work during the attack.

The gunman fatally shot the woman before a security guard confronted him in a cafeteria, Losat said. The guard and the gunman exchanged fire, and the guard killed him, Losat said.

“Was there a potential for further violence? Absolutely," Losat told a news conference. "So kudos to that security guard.”

The names of the gunman and the woman killed were not immediately released.

Losat said four other people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He didn't know whether any of them had been shot or struck by the gunman's vehicle.

Citibank VP heard ‘incredible clatter’ of gunfire, then screaming

The Citibank campus in suburban Tampa includes four three-story office buildings that house thousands of the banking giant’s employees.

David Dzien, a Citibank vice president, told The Associated Press he was returning to work after lunch when he saw the shooter's sedan crash through a fence about 150 yards (137 meters) away from him, followed by an “incredible clatter” that he later realized was gunfire.