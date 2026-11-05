French unions join forces for nationwide strikes, increasing pressure on Macron's government

PARIS: Tens of thousands of trade union members joined nationwide strikes and demonstrations on Thursday to demand higher wages and support the high school protest movement, piling fresh pressure on the beleaguered government.

After more than a month of large, recurring protests across France, major rallies took place again in Paris, Lyon, Marseille and elsewhere, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to attend. Unions said about 260 rallies against rising living costs were planned nationwide.

Students also held fresh protests. About a third of France's high schools were closed or unable to operate, some because of student blockades and others because teachers were on strike. Public transportation was heavily disrupted. Police in the northeastern city of Strasbourg urged people to exercise extreme caution near certain schools.

The Eiffel Tower was also closed.

The atmosphere was joyful and relaxed despite heavy security at the capital's Place de la République, where Thursday's march was due to begin in the early afternoon. Rioters had clashed with police there during protests marred by looting on Oct. 17.

Protesters carrying trade union flags gathered as hundreds of musicians played string, brass and percussion instruments, accompanied by singers.

Police are prepared but violence flares again

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said that 70,000 police officers are being deployed, backed by armoured vehicles, drones and helicopters. Police have been criticized for injuring protesters with heavy-handed tactics.

Many demonstrations have been marred by violence, much of it committed by masked rioters who do not support the students' or workers' demands.

Authorities in the western region of Brittany said "masked individuals" tried to block roads in Rennes on Thursday. They said young people, often accompanied by adults, committed "serious acts of violence," including throwing steel balls at police.