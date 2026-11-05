'Losing gambler energy': Iran mocks Trump team after Vance blames war for midterm losses

Iran has criticised the Donald Trump administration over its military campaign against Tehran, with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf taking a swipe at US Vice President JD Vance after he blamed the war for the Republican Party's setback in the November 3 midterm elections.

Reacting to Vance's post on social media acknowledging the election setback, Ghalibaf wrote, "Losing gambler energy, can't walk away from the table."

"Boss is prepping the next war phase while America teeters on an Israel-first cliff. Skip the TED talk. Why not say this to your boss?" he added, in an apparent reference to Trump and his administration's policy towards Iran.

Vance, in a lengthy post on Wednesday, said Republicans lost support because voters who backed Trump in the 2024 presidential election had switched to the Democrats. He identified the war with Iran, rising living costs and inflation, the need to return to the 'America First' agenda and Washington's relationship with Israel as key concerns among voters.

"The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night," Vance wrote. He also questioned whether the military campaign was worth the political cost, pointing out that Republicans had lost control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The November 3 elections saw Democrats make major gains, taking control of both chambers of Congress and dealing a significant setback to Trump's administration.