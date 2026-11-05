Multiple flights in Europe diverted because of bomb threats after earlier hoaxes

PARIS: Multiple flights in Europe made emergency landings on Thursday after being diverted because of bomb threats, authorities said. The incidents followed hoax bomb threats earlier this week that prompted searches, diversions and in one case, a military escort.

At least eight flights from Copenhagen, Dublin, Helsinki, Madrid, Milan and Warsaw were confirmed to have been targeted with bomb threats, most diverted to other airports for emergency landings while others landed safely at their destinations. So far inspections have not turned up hazardous or suspicious materials.

Czech police said they deployed at Prague's Vaclav Havel Airport to prepare for the landing of four planes after receiving a threat of explosive devices on board. Police said that "all necessary security measures have been activated."

Earlier, a flight from Dublin to Rome was diverted to a military air base in western France because of a bomb threat, the French prime minister's office said. The flight landed safely at the base in Evreux in Normandy, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's office said. All 151 passengers and six crew members were safe and military bomb disposal teams were examining the plane, the office said.

It added that it was following the situation in real time. No other information was immediately released.

A LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw to Brussels landed at its destination, where inspections found no hazardous or suspicious items, the airline said. A Wizz Air flight from Milan to Bucharest landed safely in Bucharest following a bomb threat, airport spokesman Teo Postelnicu said.

Finnair said that Flight 1761 from Helsinki to Rome was targeted by a bomb threat, but nothing out of the ordinary was found after it landed in the Italian capital, Finnish broadcaster Yle reported.