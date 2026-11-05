Once a teen activist, Hong Kong's Joshua Wong is spending years of his adult life in prison

HONG KONG: Some 15 years ago, then-high school student Joshua Wong was a rising political star in Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement. Now 30, he has been sentenced for the second time under a Beijing-imposed national security law that effectively crushed the movement he once championed.

Critics say Wong’s imprisonment reflects the authorities’ determination to keep prominent dissidents behind bars. But Beijing views him as an anti-China figure supporting Hong Kong independence.

Here is what to know about the activist.

He won his first political fight as a high school student

Wong became a household name in the city as a teenage activist in 2012 when he and his now-dissolved group, Scholarism, protested against the introduction of national education in schools. Thousands of people gathered outside the government headquarters, some launching hunger strikes.

Wong, then 15, already spoke like an experienced politician.

Louis Lee, a former Scholarism member, recalled sleeping on the streets for days as a high school student during their protests, fearing that their demonstrations might end like the deadly crackdown on the 1989 Tiananmen Square student-led movement in Beijing, which involved hunger strikes.

But the Hong Kong government eventually shelved its plans, and Lee felt their efforts made things a little better.

Lee described Wong as a demanding leader who kept a close eye on the group’s work. He still remembers Wong’s phone number because Wong had called him too often.