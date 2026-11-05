Paraguayan president impeached minutes after resigning following bank collapse

ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay: Paraguay's lower house voted unanimously Thursday to impeach President Santiago Peña just minutes after he announced his resignation, as the collapse of a major digital bank tied to his government froze millions of people's savings, sent protesters surging into the streets and turned his own party against him.

The 78-0 vote marked a stunning repudiation of Peña by lawmakers from his long-ruling Colorado Party, who joined the opposition in backing his impeachment after three days of demonstrations rocked the capital, Asunción. The vote sends the charges to the Senate, where a two-thirds majority is required to convict the president and formally remove him from office.

The impeachment came as thousands protested for a third day, as they attempt to recoup lost savings, wages and pensions from Ueno Bank, a major digital lender.

Peña, a close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, announced his decision in a video posted to X as lawmakers debated his impeachment, saying he was stepping down in the interest of "the stability of our country, social peace and the need to preserve our democratic institutions."

The president, who until last year held a stake in a company related to Ueno Bank, expressed contrition but stopped short of accepting responsibility for the banking crisis that has plunged a South American nation long prized by foreign investors for its stability into financial and political turmoil.

"I also want to apologize to the people if I have failed them at any point," he said. "It was never my intention to betray the trust they placed in me."

The extraordinary turn of events set the stage for a transfer of power later Thursday. Congress was expected to formally accept Peña's resignation at 5 p.m., clearing the way for Vice President Pedro Alliana to be sworn in as president an hour later. Alliana would serve out Peña's term through August 2028, with lawmakers expected to choose a new vice president.