Thousands of troops secure Indonesia trial as tensions run high over wiretap scandal

JAKARTA: Indonesia deployed thousands of police and military personnel to provide security Thursday for a trial involving former President Joko Widodo, as tensions in the capital ran high over allegations that top officers had been involved in intercepting the current president's telephone conversations.

Three senior generals have already been detained in the wiretapping scandal, including Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, who had been named chief of staff to President Prabowo Subianto last month.

Listyo previously served as national police chief under Widodo, though the former president has not been implicated in the wiretapping investigation. There are allegations that Cabinet officials, politicians, journalists, civil society leaders and business executives were also subjected to unauthorized surveillance.

After losing two presidential races to Widodo, Prabowo aligned himself with the popular leader and campaigned as his successor, choosing Widodo's son as his running mate in a move that fueled concerns about a growing political dynasty in Indonesia's young democracy.

Widodo and Prabowo were once close political allies, with Widodo backing Prabowo's successful 2024 presidential bid, but their relationship has come under increased scrutiny amid signs of a growing rift since Prabowo took office.

Calls to investigate Widodo

Retired police Gen. Oegroseno, a former deputy national police chief, told the Forum Keadilan TV podcast on Wednesday that investigators should examine all possible lines of command behind the wiretapping, including whether any directives originated from Widodo.

"Investigators should not hesitate to question a former president if necessary," Oegroseno said. "The motive behind the alleged wiretapping operation must be fully uncovered under the leadership of the current police chief."

The wiretapping operation could also constitute a serious human rights violation and could be used to intimidate critics and weaken civil liberties, said Usman Hamid, Amnesty International's executive director in Indonesia.

"This is not merely about the alleged wiretapping of the president," Hamid said in a statement. "Authorities must disclose who else may have been targeted and investigate the full impact of the operation."