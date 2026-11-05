UN's peacekeeping mission in Western Sahara enters liquidation phase after mandate expires

LAAYOUNE: The U.N. peacekeeping mission in the disputed territory of Western Sahara will start repatriating personnel, closing a dozen facilities and disposing of equipment as part of a "liquidation phase" following a U.S.-Russia standoff at the Security Council last week.

The mission's abrupt end after 35 years raises questions about security and stability in the region. Western Sahara is a vast desert nearly the size of Colorado and rich in fisheries and minerals. The contested resource corridor once ruled by Spain is now claimed by both Morocco and the pro-independence Polisario Front.

U.N. peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix said late Wednesday that the department dealing with operational issues of the U.N.'s far-flung peacekeeping missions wants to ensure an "orderly'' retreat. "And we count, of course, on the full cooperation of all the parties."

The U.N. mission, known as MINURSO, was established in 1991 to monitor a ceasefire between Morocco and the Polisario Front and organize a referendum on self-determination.

But the vote never materialized, as the two sides failed to agree on who would be eligible to participate. The ceasefire collapsed in 2020, and the U.N. says the region remains marked by tensions and low-intensity hostilities.

During the mission, 20 U.N. personnel lost their lives. The U.N. force was authorized to have 534 personnel, and its 2026-2027 budget was more than $62 million. The top military contributors to the force were Egypt, Ghana and Pakistan.