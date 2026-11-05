What the US midterms mean for ties with China

Beijing, China: A sweeping victory for Democrats in US midterm elections this week, giving them control of Congress, presents both an opportunity and challenge for top rival China, analysts say.

Here is how the outcome of the vote, which offers the Democratic Party the power to stymie President Donald Trump's maverick foreign policy, could impact the thorny relationship between Washington and Beijing:

Will tariffs be limited?

Winning control of both houses in the US Congress puts Democrats in a position to limit Trump's liberal use of tariffs on Chinese products in the two years he has left in office, analysts say.

That could be a potential blow to Trump, who has wielded duties throughout a frenzied US-China trade war before the two sides reached a truce, set to expire in January.

If Democrats limit Trump, that means he "will be less able to leverage a tariff card in negotiations with China", said Wu Xinbo, dean at the Institute of International Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai.

However, Democrats will also have to weigh their actions against the popularity of Trump's tariffs among US businesses.

Congress will "take every opportunity to thwart (Trump's policies) over the next two years", said Drew Thompson, a senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Singapore's Nanyang Technological University.

But Democrats will still have to tread carefully on further restricting tariffs that "are popular with unions, blue-collar workers and small businesses... who have historically been a base constituency for the Democrats", Thompson said.