90-year-old Holocaust survivor dies almost a year after being shot in the Sydney Hanukkah massacre

MELBOURNE, Australia: A 90-year-old Holocaust survivor has died almost a year after she was wounded during the massacre of 15 people at a Sydney Hanukkah celebration, officials said Friday.

Romanian-born Eva Geller died Thursday night in a Sydney hospital, Executive Council of Australian Jewry director Evan Zlatkis said.

She was one of around 40 people wounded when two gunmen allegedly inspired by the Islamic State group opened fire on a crowd at Bondi Beach on Dec. 14. Fifteen victims aged 10 to 87 died. One of the gunmen, Sajid Akram, was shot dead by police at the scene.

Rabbi says victim was ‘strong and pretty healthy’ before she was shot

Rabbi Aron Moss said Geller had been “strong and pretty healthy right up until the Bondi attack where she was shot.”

She had been admitted to the hospital several times in recent weeks due to surgery complications, Moss said.

“She’s a proud mother, grandmother and great grandmother. A beautiful, positive person who even in these difficult months maintained her positivity,” Moss said on the family’s behalf.

“She was told after being shot that she will never walk again by the doctors. But through sheer determination, she got back up and she did walk again,” Moss added.