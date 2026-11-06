Airstrikes on a market in southwestern Yemen kill at least 20, Houthis say

CAIRO: Airstrikes hit a market in southwestern Yemen on Friday, killing at least 20 people, according to an official with Iran-backed Houthi rebels. It would be one of the deadliest attacks since fighting resumed between the Houthis and Saudi-backed government forces.

Another 15 people were wounded in the airstrikes on the market in al-Waziyah in the province of Taiz, a Houthi health ministry spokesperson, Anees Alsabahi, told Houthi-run TV Al Masirah. He said that the death toll was expected to rise from the airstrikes, which he blamed on the Saudi-led coalition.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a statement without providing evidence that three airstrikes hit al-Hadara market at around 7 a.m., resulting in dozens of civilian casualties. He blamed Saudi Arabia for the attacks and claimed warplanes took off from Kamis Mushait air base and left Taiz province around 8 a.m. The Associated Press couldn't independently verify these claims.

Saudi Arabia's information ministry didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were at the market at the time of the reported attack, although markets typically see an influx of shoppers on Friday afternoons following prayers.

Taiz province's government media office, in a Facebook statement, acknowledged the attack on the busy market and said that there were casualties, but it didn't provide details on the actual toll. The authorities in Taiz blamed the Houthis for the incident and said that no airstrikes were carried out in the area.