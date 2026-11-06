Airstrikes on a market in southwestern Yemen kill at least 30, Houthis say

CAIRO: Airstrikes hit a market in southwestern Yemen on Friday, killing at least 30 people, according to an official with the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. It would be one of the deadliest attacks since fighting resumed between the Houthis and Saudi-backed government forces.

Another eight people were wounded in the airstrikes on the market in al-Waziyah in the province of Taiz, a Houthi health ministry spokesperson, Anees Alsabahi, said on X.

Yemen's Saudi-backed military and the Houthi rebels traded accusations over responsibility for the deadly airstrike on the market. The Associated Press could not independently verify their claims.

Taiz is mostly controlled by the Houthis, who have besieged the provincial capital, where the Saudi-allied government and its forces are based.

Footage aired by Al-Masirah showed plumes of smoke rising from the site, with a damaged building containing canned food, destroyed vehicles, scattered fruit boxes and rubble and debris.

The authorities affiliated with the Yemeni government in Taiz blamed the Houthis for the attack and said that no airstrikes were carried out in the area.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said three airstrikes hit the al-Hadara market in al-Waziyah in the province of Taiz at around 7 a.m.

He blamed Saudi Arabia for the attacks and claimed warplanes took off from the Khamis Mushait air base and left Taiz province around 8 a.m. He did not provide evidence.

Saudi Arabia's information ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It wasn't clear how many people were at the market early in the day, though markets tend to be busy on Fridays, a day off in much of the Arab world.