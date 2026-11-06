Former pro-democracy lawmaker sentenced to 12 1/2 years in Macao's first national security case

HONG KONG: Macao pro-democracy former lawmaker Au Kam San was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison Friday in the Chinese casino hub's first national security case following a closed-door trial that raised concerns about fairness.

Au's arrest last year was the first publicly known prosecution under Macao's national security law since it was enacted in 2009. A Macao court found him guilty of subverting state power, breach of confidentiality and establishing contact with organizations, groups or people outside Macao to commit acts endangering national security.

The 69-year-old was accused of having assisted and cooperated with "hostile organizations" outside Macao for a long period of time in collecting and disseminating political views laden with ideas of subverting state power and false information, according to a court statement. Through colluding with the organizations, he was trying to incite hatred among Macao residents against the central government, with an intent to overthrow and undermine the country's fundamental system, it said.

Critics said his case reflected Beijing's emphasis on security and intolerance of dissent, even though Macao's pro-democracy movement has never been as influential as that in neighboring Hong Kong.

Macao is a former Portuguese colony that has operated, like Hong Kong, as a special administrative region since its return to Chinese rule in 1999. It has its own political and legal systems and Macao is the only Chinese city where casino gambling is legal. It has resorts run by affiliates of the American gaming giants MGM Resorts, Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts.

Au, a teacher-turned-lawmaker, served in the legislature dominated by Beijing loyalists for 20 years before stepping down in 2021. Au was also an organizer of Macao's commemoration of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing.

Au said he entered politics as he saw many social problems in daily life that required people to speak out. He said the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy movement in 1989 brought him and his like-minded friends together, and he later felt Macao needed people to push forward an open and democratic society.