Kenyan starvation cult leader Paul Mackenzie faces death sentence over child murders

MOMBASA: The leader of a Kenyan starvation cult found guilty of murdering 190 children faces a possible death penalty as he is sentenced on Friday.

Hundreds of bodies have been discovered since 2023 at the sect's base near the coastal resort of Malindi, in what became known as the "Shakahola Forest Massacre".

Self-proclaimed pastor Paul Mackenzie was accused of inciting his followers to starve themselves to death to "meet Jesus".

Last month, he was convicted of murdering 190 children and one adult between January 2021 and September 2023, alongside 28 co-accused. His lawyer said he would appeal.

He also faces separate manslaughter and terrorism charges, which he denies.

The former taxi driver appeared indifferent as he arrived in court on Friday, wearing a polo shirt and sporting a faint smile.

Francis Wanje, a 62-year-old teacher who lost two grandchildren, told AFP he hoped Mackenzie would be sentenced to death to prevent further tragedies.

"Nothing can ease the pain," said Wanje, who blamed authorities for failing to act swiftly.

"I really have great (anger) towards the authorities. If they had taken action, we would not be here today," he added.