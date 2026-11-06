Myanmar: They fled persecution; in Muslim-majority Malaysia, Rohingya still struggle to belong

KUALA LUMPUR: Nur Sadek was once on track to become an Islamic scholar. His mother dreamed of raising a son who would serve as a faith leader in their western Myanmar village.

Sadek's family belongs to the Rohingya ethnic minority. The predominantly Muslim group shares an area in Myanmar's Rakhine State with Buddhists and a smaller Hindu population. Ethnic and religious divisions have long shaped the region's history.

He fled alongside loved ones in 2017 after soldiers opened fire on his community and bullets struck the tin roof of his home. He ran with nothing but the clothes on his back and never returned.

Around 700,000 Rohingya escaped a military crackdown that year and crossed into neighboring Bangladesh, according to the U.N. refugee agency, known as UNHCR. More have sought refuge in other countries across Asia, including India, Indonesia and Thailand.

As of February 2026, about 126,000 Rohingya were registered with UNHCR in Malaysia, a Muslim-majority country where Sadek now studies law and advocates for Rohingya rights.

The Southeast Asian nation does not legally recognize refugees, leaving them vulnerable to detention. But the challenges extend beyond immigration status. Many Rohingya struggle to practice their faith and find a sense of belonging.

CSW, a religious freedom advocacy group, said in a statement to The Associated Press that Rohingya refugees in Malaysia cannot officially register their own places of worship. Most pray at local mosques, but some face discrimination or avoid them for fear of immigration detention.

"Religious solidarity is often overtaken by social and cultural differences between the two groups," CSW said.

Finding a place to pray is only the beginning of the struggle

Nurul Hakim was the first of 10 siblings to flee Myanmar, leaving in 2010. He arrived in Kuala Lumpur after days of traveling on foot, by car and by boat, passing through Thailand.

His family was not directly attacked. Yet years of violence and discrimination had made life increasingly difficult for his community.