Prime minister of small eastern Caribbean archipelago Dickon Mitchell secures a second term

SAN JUAN: Dickon Mitchell, the prime minister of Grenada who has called for slavery reparations and an apology from Britain, secured a second term on Thursday following general elections.

Mitchell, of the National Democratic Congress, secured 14 of 15 seats, or more than 60% of the vote, beating Peter David, a former foreign affairs minister running with the Democratic People's Movement, according to preliminary results from Grenada's Parliamentary Elections Office.

Leaders from Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago and other nations congratulated Mitchell on his win.

Mitchell has pledged to modernize the island's economy, strengthen healthcare services and lower youth unemployment.

He and other leaders across the Caribbean have long been pushing for an apology and reparations for slavery from Britain.

In early September, Jamaica took its case for reparations to King Charles III, and the case has since been referred to the United Kingdom's highest court of appeal for the Caribbean island.