Trump discusses Middle East de-escalation with Qatar's emir, and other Mideast news

U.S. President Donald Trump discussed efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East in a telephone call with Qatar's emir, the Gulf state leader's office said Friday, as the region remained on edge over the possibility of renewed U.S. military action against Iran.

Meanwhile, deadly Saudi airstrikes at a popular market in a city in neighboring Yemen killed at least 20 people Friday, the health ministry run by the country's Houthi rebels said. Authorities in the government-controlled city blamed the Houthis for the attack, and said there were no airstrikes.

The telephone call between Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani centered on international efforts to end tensions, according to a statement from the Qatari ruler's media office. The two discussed in particular Qatar's mediation efforts aimed at reaching "a comprehensive agreement that ends the crisis and achieves security and stability in the region."

Qatar has been mediating between the United States and Iran to end the war. Qatar and other U.S.-allied Gulf Arab countries came under heavy fire by Iran earlier in the U.S.-Iran war and have been anxious to avoid a new escalation that could leave them vulnerable to attacks.

During the call, Sheik Tamim "stressed the importance of continuing dialogue and adopting diplomatic means to resolve disputes, sparing the region further escalation, and ensuring freedom of maritime navigation and the security of energy supplies," according to the statement.