Iranian forces 'stronger' than at beginning of war: army spokesman

Tehran, Iran: Iran's military is "stronger" and more motivated than it was when the United States and Israel started the war in February, Iranian state media reported on Saturday, citing an army spokesman.

"Today, the Islamic Republic's armed forces... having gained experience from direct confrontation with the United States and the Israeli regime, are on higher alert and are stronger than they were at the beginning of the war," Mohammad Akraminia said, according to the state news agency IRNA.

"They now possess greater motivation, commitment, and self-confidence."

The war, which began when the United States and Israel carried out a massive wave of strikes in late February, has been deadlocked for months.

Tehran has sought to limit traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries about one-fifth of global oil consumption.

Akraminia said that Iranian armed forces retained control over the strategic waterway and that it would remain closed until the United States accepted Tehran's demands.

"Under the order of the Supreme Leader, the response of the armed forces will be immediate, effective, and without geographical limitations," he added.

US President Donald Trump this week confirmed new strikes on the Islamic republic, after American media reported attacks on Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

On Saturday, the local Tasnim news agency reported that two missiles had struck Qeshm, adding that there was no official information so far on the damage.

Iranian state television reported two explosions on the island.

The Iranian army said early Saturday that its air defences had "struck and destroyed" a US drone that was flying over the island, according to state media. It did not say whether the island was attacked.