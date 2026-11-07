The final day of voting begins in New Zealand's election as an unusual law bans any talk of politics

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: Polling places opened in New Zealand on Saturday for a final day of voting in the country’s election, with results due to be released in the evening.

Voting began on Oct. 26, with more than 1.6 million voters out of nearly 3.8 million people enrolled having already cast their ballots by the end of Thursday, according to the country's Electoral Commission. Polling stations opened Saturday at 9 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

Influencing someone’s vote on election day is a crime

The country’s election day unfolds in a manner almost entirely free from politics, due to an unusual law making it a criminal offense to influence someone’s vote. The 19-hour election day blackout, which ends when polling places close, bars everyone, including political parties, news outlets and social media users, from commentary about likely election outcomes, campaign issues and anything else that might encourage or discourage them from voting in a particular way.

Opinion polls can’t be released on election day and exit polling or interviewing people outside voting places is banned. Partisan billboards and advertising must be removed by midnight and it’s common to see political parties’ supporters rushing to dismantle roadside hoardings at the last minute.

Bumper stickers, T-shirts and even social media profile pictures are covered by the law. Breaches can incur a fine of 20,000 New Zealand dollars ($11,000).

While news outlets can name parties or candidates, they must ensure it’s not done in a way that might influence someone’s vote. They’re not required to remove political content published before election day.

Political leaders are pictured shopping or running errands with their families on election day, planning outings as private citizens to ensure public visibility while making no remarks about current events. One major party leader in 2017 allowed reporters waiting outside her home to photograph her dressed in sweatpants and painting a fence.