Poland mourns Krakow mass killing as authorities say attacker had far-right views

KRAKOW: Poland began two days of national mourning on Sunday, after a 24-year-old man with far-right views drove into a busy central square in Krakow and opened fire, killing six people and wounding 15 others before police shot and wounded him.

The attack, which Poland's defense minister described as an "act of terror," happened on Saturday in Main Square, in the heart of Krakow's Old Town and is a major tourist hub in the country's second-largest city.

By Saturday evening, mourners had left candles in memory of the victims. The square remained partially closed on Sunday morning as authorities continued their investigation.

St. Mary's Trumpet Call, a traditional five-note melody played every hour from the highest tower of St. Mary's Basilica on the Main Square, was paused overnight in tribute to the victims. It was the first time the call had been missed since World War II.

Authorities also found the bodies of the assailant's sister, mother and father at the man's family home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, a city about 150 kilometers northeast of Krakow. They likely died from gunshot wounds.

Witnesses hid in nearby shops to avoid bullets

Marie-Ange Collaer wrote on Facebook that she and her family survived the shooting during a trip to Krakow from Brussels.

"We literally ran for our lives and managed to hide from the bullets flying around," she wrote. "Lying on the floor in a shop like in a bad police movie whilst you hear bullets everywhere."

Collaer said her family was shaky and "quite in shock" after returning to their hotel but everyone was grateful to be alive.

"We saw a few that did not make it, true horror," she wrote.

UK resident Neil Thaxton and his wife, Nicky, also survived the attack.

"We had just walked through the main square and heard the gunshots," Thaxton wrote on Facebook. "We thought it was fireworks then people started running, we went into a gift shop and the staff took us in the back of the shop and locked the doors and turned the lights off."