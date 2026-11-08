South Africa's ANC slumps to 30.76 per cent of votes in worst-ever election result

MIDRAND: The African National Congress, which has dominated South African politics since the end of apartheid, took 30.76 percent of votes in municipal elections, its worst-ever electoral performance, the electoral commission said Sunday.

With no party winning outright in many municipalities, the results set the stage for fraught multiparty coalition negotiations to govern several major cities.

The liberal Democratic Alliance (DA), the ANC's closest challenger and main partner in the national unity government, took around a quarter of the vote, the final count showed.

The result marks a dramatic reversal for the party of late liberation icon Nelson Mandela, which captured nearly two-thirds of the vote in South Africa's first democratic elections in 1994.

While still the largest party, its support has since dwindled as unemployment topped 34 percent, among the world's highest, while crime and corruption scandals dogged the party.

Water shortages, electricity outages and poor service delivery were among the issues that dominated Wednesday's ballot, as voters weighed the performance of parties running their towns and cities.