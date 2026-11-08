UFC's Dana White to meet with Trump Monday over offer to be White House press secretary

WEST PALM BEACH: US President Donald Trump said Saturday that he has offered the job of White House press secretary to his friend and UFC boss Dana White, an announcement unconventional even for the norm-busting president. White said Saturday that he plans to meet with Trump on Monday at the White House.

Trump, while he was at his golf club in Florida, posted on social media that he made the offer to "the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior" to become the Republican president's chief spokesperson.

White, who was in London on Saturday for a boxing event, was asked at a news conference about Trump's post and responded by saying that he planned to fly to Washington right after and meet with Trump on Monday.

When asked how he would balance the job with the current positions he has in the fighting world, White seemed confused by the question and then said, "Yeah, I got a lot of jobs already."

He declined to say what conversations he'd had with Trump but said, "I'm sure I'll have more to talk about after that."

Before the news conference, the UFC head shared an image of Trump's post on Instagram, along with an image of himself standing behind the podium in the White House press briefing room with the words "On to the next chapter."

The White House and a spokesperson for the UFC did not respond Saturday to messages inquiring about the Truth Social post.