Egypt's last surviving free press being 'silenced': leading journalist facing jail

CAIRO: Egypt's latest prosecution of journalists attempts to "silence" the last surviving vestiges of the free press, Lina Attalah, head of preeminent outlet Mada Masr, told AFP days before she faces jail time in court.

In recent weeks, Egypt has detained the entire staff of fact-checking platform Matsadaash, ordered the closure of Mada Masr and informed its chief of a one-year prison sentence handed down iprosecutionn absentia.

"It's hard to separate between those two incidents," she told AFP.

"It seems to be a new chapter in trying to limit the already-limited space that there is for independent media."

As Egypt grapples with economic and political struggles amid regional upheaval, Attalah said there seemed to be a belief that "silencing the media is the solution to Egypt's problems".

Cairo has long been criticised for its rights record, and has for over a decade shuttered nearly all space for dissent.

Attalah is one of Egypt's most prominent journalists, 26 of whom are currently behind bars.

Her prosecution drew swift international outcry, including from the European Union and members of the US Congress.

The current crackdown has been described as "unprecedented" by 135 media organisations and rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.