Greek authorities find 14 bodies in a boat carrying migrants south of Crete; 18 people are rescued

ATHENS, Greece Greek authorities recovered 14 bodies from a boat carrying migrants found sailing south of Greece's island of Crete early Monday, while a passing Moroccan-flagged cargo ship rescued 18 people from the same vessel, the coast guard said.

No further information was immediately available on the identities of the 14 people who died, or the circumstances of their deaths. Greece’s coast guard said the boat they were traveling in was found about 15 nautical miles — about 28 kilometers or 18 miles — south of the southern Mediterranean island of Crete on Monday morning.

Another two boats, one carrying about 47 people and another with about 40 people on board, were also found sailing south of Crete. The first was spotted by an aircraft from the European Union's border agency Frontex, while the second was found by a Frontex drone, the coast guard said.

The agency added that those on board both boats were rescued by Frontex and were being taken to a port on the southern coast of Crete.