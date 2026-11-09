Hasina stirs the pot, seeks fresh passport, national ID from Bangladesh HC

NEW DELHI: In an apparent bid to corner the Bangladesh government amid its continued insistence on her extradition, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sought a fresh passport and national identity card (NID) from the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.

Hasina, 79, has been living in India since her government was ousted in a student-led uprising in August 2024. Her legal representatives at London-based Matrix Chambers have approached the Bangladeshi mission seeking fresh documents.

In a letter addressed to Preeti Rahman, acting High Commissioner at the Bangladesh mission, Hasina's lawyers sought expedited issuance of the documents, citing the reported revocation of her existing passport and NID by the interim government.

“In view of the reported revocation of her existing Bangladeshi passport and National Identity Card (NID) by the Interim Government and other authorities, I respectfully request that you take the necessary steps to issue a new Bangladeshi passport and National Identity Card for our client,” the letter said.

“Our request is made on the basis of her Bangladeshi nationality in accordance with any obligations arising under the laws of Bangladesh as well as any applicable obligations arising under international human rights instruments,” it added. The lawyers also sought details of the formalities and documentation “required to expeditiously process the applications”.

The request, confirmed by Hasina’s Awami League party, was swiftly rejected by Dhaka, which described the former Prime Minister as a fugitive and ruled out any possibility of issuing her fresh travel documents.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kobir said, “Bangladesh does not issue passports to terrorists. We have asked for them (terrorists) to be handed over,” Kobir told journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “She is a fugitive criminal. We have an active extradition treaty with India. We want her handed over,” he said.

Dhaka’s Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam also dismissed the passport application as political posturing, questioning Hasina's willingness to take the legal steps necessary for her return. “Her recent activities, as reported by various media outlets, are merely political posturing,” he said.

The Awami League has described the passport and NID applications as an “important step” towards fulfilling Hasina's stated intention of returning to Bangladesh in December. There was no response from the Ministry of External Affairs.