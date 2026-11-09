Russell Brand sentenced to 10 1/2 years in British prison for rape and sexual assaults

Victims tell court it was difficult to see Brand celebrated in public

The accusers came forward following a 2023 investigation by The Times and Channel 4 that aired accounts from women who said they had been sexually abused and degraded by Brand.

One of the women he was convicted of abusing spoke in court about the impact of the crime and the others provided statements read by the prosecutor.

A woman Brand was convicted of sexually assaulting during a birthday party at a London bar in 2004 said that the assault left her in shock and turmoil and made her feel like "damaged goods."

"For many years as his star was rising it was impossible to escape seeing him all over the media, being celebrated for his disgusting behavior against women like it was all a joke," she said. "There were many times I felt visibly sick at the sight of him parading around thinking he can get away with anything."

Brand stared straight ahead as she spoke out of view, hidden from the public behind a curtain to preserve her identity.

Rape victim felt 'powerless'

A former fan he was convicted of anally raping at his home after meeting her backstage at one of his comedy shows in 2009 said that she was left feeling anxious and humiliated and had difficulty eating, sleeping and went through periods of heavy drinking.

She said it took years for her to speak up and only came forward after police opened an investigation following the documentary.

"I felt that if I reported him, I would not be believed," she said in the statement read by Karmy-Jones. "His fame, wealth and influence created a power imbalance which made me feel powerless."

Winter, the defense lawyer, tried to minimize the significance of the rape, saying Brand should be "regarded as a man who went too far and overrode consent that had been given" following consensual sex.

A woman he was convicted of kissing and groping at a London radio station in 2004 or 2005 said it had a lasting impact on her life.

"Since the sexual assault ... Russell Brand has managed to move on and even forget," she said. "Over the years, hearing his voice on television, on social media or seeing his image made me jump."