Australia to launch AI safety regulator after OpenAI's breach of a government portal

MELBOURNE: Australia plans to create an artificial intelligence safety regulator in response to a breach of an Australian health department website by a rogue OpenAI agent in June, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday.

The regulator would enforce world-leading legislated AI standards that would apply to all frontier AI companies that want to operate in Australia, Albanese said. Financial penalties would apply, although the government has yet to detail those penalties.

“When it comes to the generational opportunity that artificial intelligence offers Australia, I’ve been very clear: our task is to make sure we shape AI rather than AI shape us,” Albanese told reporters. “Australia is the first mover in this space and we want to make sure that we continue to work so that we can reap the potential benefits from AI.”