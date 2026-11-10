G7 meeting in Paris turns to Ukraine as US-mediated talks get underway in Abu Dhabi

PARIS: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his counterparts from the Group of 7 developed democracies are turning their attention toward Ukraine and how to support it in its struggle to defend itself from Russia.

As three-way talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States get underway in the United Arab Emirates, top G7 diplomats are meeting Tuesday with Ukraine’s foreign minister in France.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will start his day in Paris in talks with Rubio before heading to the French foreign ministry for a larger group meeting with the entire G7. They will discuss defense and security assistance to Ukraine, which President Donald Trump's administration has reduced, causing consternation not only in Kyiv but in capitals across Europe, the largest of which — Paris, Berlin, Rome and London — are G7 members.

It was not immediately clear if the U.S. or any of its G7 partners would announce any new assistance for Ukraine.

Meanwhile in Abu Dhabi, Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be meeting Russian and Ukrainian officials in part to persuade Moscow to agree to broader negotiations that would include key European officials on how to end nearly five years of war.

In Paris, Europeans have been clamoring for a seat at the table in Abu Dhabi, but two U.S. officials said Monday that representatives from Britain, Germany, France, NATO and the European Union would not join the main talks but rather discuss potential security guarantees and the long-term security architecture between Russia and Europe beforehand.