Hegseth calls impeachment bid a ‘political spectacle’, dismisses it as ‘farce’

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday denounced a push to impeach him as a "farce" and defended his record leading multiple military operations that have sparked allegations of misconduct against the Pentagon chief.

Under pressure after President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance blamed the Iran war for the Republican Party's sweeping losses in midterm elections, Hegseth now faces a congressional effort to remove him from office.

"It's a farce, and it's a stunt, and everybody knows it," a defiant Hegseth told journalists of the impeachment proceedings launched by Representative Thomas Massie, a Republican, the previous day.

"What one disgruntled and defeated congressman is attempting is not oversight, and it's not accountability. It's a political spectacle," Hegseth said.

Massie, a fierce critic of Trump, is leaving office after losing a primary contest to a candidate backed by the president.

Trump has backed Hegseth so far, and on Tuesday wrote on social media that the Pentagon chief "gets an 'A' PLUS, PLUS, PLUS for his defense" against the impeachment efforts.