Judge sets summer 2028 trial for the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk

PROVO: The man accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk will stand trial in the summer of 2028, a Utah judge ruled Monday.

Attorneys for defendant Tyler Robinson, 23, proposed a trial starting in 2029. But District Judge Tony Graf faced pressure from Kirk's family and supporters, including President Donald Trump, to speed up court proceedings that already have lasted more than a year.

Robinson has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder in the killing of Kirk, 31, as the activist spoke to several thousand people at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025. Robinson could face the death penalty if convicted.

Graf allocated 105 days for the trial, beginning with jury selection on June 21, 2028. He said the dates balance Robinson’s right to prepare his defense with the rights of Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, to a speedy resolution.

Erika Kirk's attorney disagreed with the schedule but said there is no choice but to accept it.

“A trial in the summer of 2028, three years after Charlie’s assassination, does not feel very speedy to the Kirk family,” attorney Jeffrey Neiman told the judge. He had argued the trial should start next October.