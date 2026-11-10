Trump after meeting with Qatari PM says he believes war with Iran is militarily 'effectively over'

Trump, over the course of the conflict, has repeatedly said he is on the cusp of ordering U.S. forces to escalate attacks if Iran’s leaders don’t quickly agree to U.S. terms to end the war, only to back down. In earlier cycles, he has also edged away with a last-minute declaration, sometimes at the behest of Gulf allies, that he’s going to give diplomacy more time.

In a posting on social media shortly before speaking to reporters, Trump once again asserted that Middle East allies — Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and others — "would prefer the status quo." Minutes later, in his exchange with reporters, he sought to assure war-weary Americans that there was “positive momentum” and that he saw a “good chance” that the war “could get ended.”

“They’re talking to us, and they’re talking very politely, And we’ll see what happens," Trump said. He added, “The military action doesn’t seem to be a very necessary thing, but we’re locked and loaded, ready to go for any reason that changes."

Trump, however, gave no hint of a drawdown of the thousands of U.S. troops who have been shifted to the waters off of Iran and maintain a naval blockade to stem the flow of Iranian oil into the global market.

“We’re keeping it going. We have the greatest military blockade ever,” Trump said.

Qatari officials last week presented proposals on Iran’s nuclear program, according to two Middle East government officials familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The White House declined to comment, though Trump last week alluded to ongoing indirect talks with Tehran.

All the while, Tehran continues to insist on several concessions from the U.S., which Trump has declined in the past. Among the core demands Iran says must be met before engaging in nuclear talks: ending the U.S. blockade on Iran’s ports, lifting sanctions, unfreezing its assets, issuing compensation for war damage and ending hostilities throughout the region, including Israeli operations in Lebanon.

Earlier Monday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who has come under fire over the conflict, said the next steps on the war are up to Trump, including the possibility of telling Iran: “Hey, we’re done, and we’re going to watch your nuclear material. You better not move it.”