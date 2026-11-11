Analysts weigh how Democrats’ midterm wins could shift Trump’s Latin America policy

MEXICO CITY: U.S. President Donald Trump's impact on Latin America in the last two years has been enormous, from immigration and deportations to boat strikes that have killed hundreds to the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Now analysts are trying to get a read on whether the sweeping wins by Democrats in the midterm elections will signal changes ahead for the region in Trump's final two years in office.

Initial signals from the White House have been contradictory. Trump has given mixed signals on immigration policy, at one point describing his past policy as “too tough,” but then suggesting a hard line on immigration would continue. He appointed Stephen Miller, the primary architect of his immigration agenda, as his new chief of staff.

A U.S. House effort to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fell short Tuesday. The key figure shaping priorities for the hemisphere, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, remains a key member of Trump's Cabinet.

Here is a look at the key areas that might be impacted by the political shifts in the U.S.

Migration: Deportations with adjustments

The first postelection message on X from the Secretary of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullin, was unequivocal: “Deportations will continue.”

But two Texas cities — Houston and Austin — already have announced plans to limit police cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, a trend that could extend to state-level law enforcement once Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa, a vocal critic of ICE’s practices, takes office in January 2027.